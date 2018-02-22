Roma, Manolas: 'Here is what we are going to have to do to progress in the Ucl'

Roma defender Kostas Manolas scored the winning goal last night for his side as they beat Torino in the Italian Serie A by a 3-0 score line. Here is what he had said after the game as he talked to Premium Sport:



" It wasn't an easy game for us but we are very happy about the points. I am also very pleased to have scored a goal too. We always work hard as our goal is to win as much as possible. We are Roma and we always have to enter the pitch with a winning mentality. We didn't do well in the first half today but we did much better in the second half. Shakhtar? We will need our fans to push us, this will be crucial. We will have to work hard in these next three days and we will have to start strong against them. Like Juve showed everyone, in these types of games, you have to be intelligent and patient. We will have to use our experience well...".