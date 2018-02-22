Roma, Manolas highlights Liverpool’s biggest threat
24 April at 18:20Roma star Kostas Manolas talked to Uefa.com a few hours before the kick-off of Liverpool Roma at Anfield Road. The Greece International was asked his thoughts on tonight’s opponents with a focus on his former team-mate Mohammed Salah.
“Liverpool are an amzing club. They play an offensive football and have pacey players that can cause us trouble. The fight from the first to the list minute and it’s going to be a very tough game for us. Just like against Barcelona. We now that nothing is impossible so we believe we can make it.”
“I love Roma because the passion of fans is just umbelievable. If never never seen anything like this before in my career. Their passion is incredible and I am happy to be here. I will always do my best.”
“Salah is a good friend of mine, we usually talk to the phone. He deserves the praise for what he has achieved this season but me team-mates and I will give it all to stop him and Liverpool. It doesn’t happen every day to play a Champions League semi-final, you have to do your best.”
