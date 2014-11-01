Roma, Manolas: 'I have a contract with Roma but.... '. Talks with Inter are in an advanced stage

Kostas Manolas is currently playing against Inter but will he soon be playing for Inter? That's a good question. Manolas is one of Ausilio's primary objectives for next summer. Here is what Manolas had to say before the game to Premium Sport: "It will be a big game against a big team like Inter. Scudetto? We have to think of ourselves as we have to try and do our best every game. I always like to score maybe I will do so again tonight, who knows.... . Inter? I still have two more years of contract left with Roma, I am only focused on the present and I always want to play well, let's see".



NEGOTIATIONS WITH INTER ARE ADVANCED - According to Calciomercato.com sources, a summer move to Inter is more than just an idea. As negotiations have been complicated for Marquinhos, Inter have been fully concentrated on Manolas and talks are in an advanced stage with both the player's entourage and with Roma. Spalletti's club know that they will have to sacrifice somebody to finance their upcoming transfer campaign.



Here is what Roma's sporting director Massara had to say about Manolas to Premium Sport: " We are happy with Manolas, he is playing well. I am sure he will stay here for a while...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)