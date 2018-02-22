Roma: Manolas’ season is over
07 May at 17:30AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas is unlikely to feature for the Italian capital outfit, if the reports are to be believed.
The Greek international was forced off the squad after suffering an injury during the warm up, prior to the Giallorossi’s 1-0 victory over Cagliari. Cengiz Under’s goal after the quarter hour mark was the difference between the two sides in the end.
Accoridng to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manolas has suffered a thigh injury after stretching his thigh during the warm up before Cagliari clash on Sunday, 6 May. They claim his season is over and will not feature for Eusebio Di Francesco’s side this campaign.
Roma have two more fixtures left in the league in the 2017-18 season. The immediate one will be against league leaders Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico and the next one will be a trip to the Stadio Città del Tricolore to face Sassuolo in the last match of this campaign.
