Manolas hails perfect Roma performance against Barcelona

Roma beat Barcelona tonight at the Olimpico in Rome by a 3-0 score line as Dzeko, De Rossi and Manolas got the goals. Roma had lost the first leg game at the Camp Nou 4-1 but they completely turned this score around tonight as they have now progressed to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions league.



Here is what Kostas Manolas had to say after the game as he spoke to the press:



" I don't care about being in the history of Roma what matters to me is that we progressed and we made it to the semi-finals by beating one of the best teams in the world : Barcelona. In the first leg, they could've gave us two penalty kicks but we really proved our worth tonight as we played a perfect game. We proved that we can beat anybody especially when we have our fans support. We deserved this result and we are now focused on our upcoming games. It won't be easy but we will be ready that's for sure...".