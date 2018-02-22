Roma mayor invites Liverpool counterpart for Champions League semi-final

Liverpool and Roma meet in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tilt on Wednesday. The first leg finished 5-2, but the main storyline has been the violence that occurred outside of Anfield shortly before the match.



Rome is amping up security ahead of the midweek tie as they are taking the issue very seriously. The mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi and the mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson had a "long and cordial telephone conversation" this afternoon about the incident and task of keeping the atmosphere enjoyable and safe.



Raggi was sincere about the health conditions of Sean Cox, the Reds fan attacked in the first leg of the Liverpool-Rome Champions League first leg. Raggi has expressed the proximity of the city of Rome to the affected, condemning the episodes of violence that occurred last week. She also invited Mayor Anderson to Rome for a meeting in the Campidoglio.



The second leg is set for Wednesday at 20:45.

