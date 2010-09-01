Roma meeting in London with future of Nainggolan and Strootman up in the air
08 January at 19:20Roma officials are set to have a meeting in London, as they look to address a host of issues at the club and the situation surrounding Kevin Strootman and Radja Nainggolan, CalcioMercato have exclusively learnt.
It is said that the club's performances on the pitch since December have been underwhelming and the recent defeat to Roma has taken the club further away from mounting a title charge. There have been disagreements in the backroom staff and among the players, making the situation slightly heated.
A meeting thus, will be held in London in the next few days involving Monchi, club president James Pallotta and general manager Mauro Baldissoni, as they look to discuss about how what Eusebio di Francesco needs to enrich the squad more and also to discuss the futures of players like Strootman, Nainggolan and Edin Dzeko as well.
It is said that the club could be listening to offers for both the Dutchman and the Belgian, with neither of them at the top of their game so far this season. Juventus have lost interest in Strootman, but he is liked by a lot of Premier League sides including Liverpool.
As far as Nainggolan is concerned, Roma blocked the attempts of Chelsea and Inter to sign him last summer, but may be open to listening to offers for him this summer. Same is the case with Dzeko, who is 32 and has many admirers in China.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
