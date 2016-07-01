After his debut as a Roma player against Benevento, midfielder Maxime Gonalons talked to Sky Sport microphones. "My role is now different, I have De Rossi in front of me, who is a monument to this club. I have repeatedly expressed my esteem for him and for what he represents in this team. I expected that coming here I would find quality competition. I'm mentally ready to play when the coach calls me onto the field. In training I do the most every day to improve and grow.”

RETURN TO LYON - “Declarations made in France? I want to make things clear. It is true, I issued an interview in which I explained that at the end of my career I would like to return to Lyon. It's where I grew up and there I left everything. But today it is behind. Now I'm with Roma, a great club with fantastic people and teammates who helped me integrate. I'm getting really good here. I'm very happy.”