Milan and Roma are competing to sign Lyon star Rachid Ghezzal, according to the latest reports.

France Football confirm that the Arsenal and Everton target won’t sign a new deal with Lyon, something that has been made clear on numerous occasions.

Massimo Mirabelli - who is set to take over as director of sport at Milan - has been backing the 24-year-old for some time now.

The midfielder has only started ten games this season. Roma, for their part, had the chance to watch Ghezzal as they were being knocked out of the Europa League.

The French-Algerian’s deal is expiring, something that has attracted Monaco, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

Ghezzal had been close to a move to a £12 million move to Goodison Park last summer, only for the deal to come to nothing.

@EdoDalmonte

had written recently that Arsenal had joined the race, and that Ghezzal’s agents had already met with Arsenal.