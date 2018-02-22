Roma-Milan, here are the player ratings: Romagnoli, Calabria and Cutrone shine bright

AC Milan came away with a big 0-2 victory over Di Francesco's Roma thanks to goals from Patrick Cutrone and Davide Calabria. Check out the tops and the flops from this game right here bellow on Calciomercato.com .



TOPS:



Romagnoli (vote 7.5/10) : Alessio Romagnoli had a great night against his former team. He was a real wall as he didn't miss anything all game long. He and Bonucci have been very hard to beat.



Calabria (7/10) : Calabria has been putting in solid performances for AC Milan of late as he topped out another great evening with a big goal.



Cutrone (7/10): He had a difficult first half but came back in the second half with a huge goal for Milan. He seems to always be at the right place and at the right time, similar to Pippo Inzaghi. He will be one to look out for in the near future...



FLOPS:



Strootman (4/10) : Roma had a difficult night as Strootman struggled a lot. He has a lot of work to do as Kessie had the upper hand over him in the second half.



Nainggolan (4/10): Radja cut his hair and then lost a few teeth early on in this game after an elbow from Kessie. He had a difficult time as well as Roma lost the midfield battle.



Manolas (4.5/10): Kostas had a good first half but then things went sour from there. Cutrone beat him on Milan's opener and he could've done more in Calabria's goal. A night to forget for him and his teammates...



