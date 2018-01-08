Roma: Monchi addresses interest in Darmian, Vidal

AS Roma sporting director Monchi spoke to Premium Sport in advance of his club’s match against Atalanta on Saturday evening. Among the topics he touched on were Radja Nainggolan’s fine and suspension for his now infamous New Years Eve party Instagram video, and the January transfer market.



ON NAINGGOLAN:

The Nainggolan case will not be reflected in the market (meaning he won’t be sold). We have made a proper decision from the behavioral point of view, and we are happy with Radja, and we are convinced that his journey will continue with us.



ON WHO HE PREFERS BETWEEN ALEIX VIDAL AND MATTEO DARMIAN:

They are both good players, but for now they are not goals of ours. And anyway, for us, the market starts tomorrow.”



The former Sevilla sporting director has come under fire from Giallorossi fans for the moves he made over the summer; his first transfer market with the club. Aside from Aleksander Kolarov, none of his other additions have made an impact on the season.

