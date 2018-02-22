Roma, Monchi: ‘Alisson rumours do not bother us’
30 March at 19:20During an interview with Spanish sports newspaper Marca, Roma sporting director Monchi discussed the ongoing speculation surrounding Alisson’s future, with the goalkeeper reportedly a transfer target for the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool. Here is what he had to say:
“Alisson? Let us not forget that he is the Brazilian national team’s first choice goalkeeper and he therefore commands a lot of attention. Nobody has asked me about him but these rumours do not bother us.
“The dream of every sporting director is to find talents like Messi and make him sign a lifetime contract. At Roma, we do not have many examples of such players. There is only Totti who won the Scudetto and a World Cup, while remaining at the club for 25 years. It is difficult to repeat his success.”
Only time will tell whether Alisson does indeed remain a Giallorossi player next season. It is clear that, given the need to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations, Monchi may be forced to sell should a large offer arrive from La Liga or the Premier League.
(Marca)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
