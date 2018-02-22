Roma, Monchi: Amid Liverpool, Real Madrid rumors, 'Allison is happy here'

Roma Sporting Director Monchi spoke with Premium Sport not long before the kickoff of the squad's away match against Crotone.



"Responding to Inter win? We have to have our mind here. To keep on the path we are on we absolutely have to win and cannot have our head in other places. The team is mindful of this."



Responding to transfer market rumors about Alisson: "He is happy here and we are as well. We have no offer at the moment, I talk to him every week and he is happy. He wants to do important things in Rome."