Roma, Monchi: ‘Barcelona are perhaps the best team in the world’
29 March at 13:40During yesterday’s media briefing with members of the foreign press, Roma sporting director Monchi discussed a wide range of issues, including his team’s forthcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona. Here is what he had to say:
BARCELONA – “It will be a difficult challenge for us – they are perhaps the best team in the world. They have more chance of going through than us. However, if I talk with my heart, I think we can do it. Watching the players and staff, I see something different compared to what I saw a few weeks ago.”
TRANSFER MARKET – “So far we have not sold anyone and we have not received any offers. The obligation of a sporting director is to listen to everyone. At the moment, however, we must do less and talk more.”
PALLOTTA – “Pallotta wants to follow UEFA’s rules. He has invested so much money in Roma and continues to do so, but there are rules to follow. We have to balance the budget. The new stadium will be a positive step for the future. Is Rome a violent city? I do not agree with this description. My strength is the Roma brand. When I call and say that I am the sporting director of Roma, doors open.”
SCHICK AND KLUIVERT – “We know that Patrik is still a young player and needs to find the right path, but he has quality. Maybe he can still convince everyone that he was worth spending €40 million on after all. Dani Alves was nothing special during his first 18 months at Sevilla. The fans were not happy, but then he became important. Kluivert at Manchester City? He is not physically strong, even if technically he is very good. He looks like a player more suited for Spain or Italy.”
