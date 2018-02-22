Roma, Monchi: 'Comeback? It will be hard. I believe in...'

Roma's sporting director Monchi spoke to Premium Sport ahead of the Roma-Barcelona clash, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Comeback? It will be very difficult but nothing is impossible. We have a lot of confidence and we will surely give it our all tonight. Formation? Di Francesco decided to make a change and he wanted to give Schick a chance. It will be a very important night for Roma. Transfer market and UCL money? Well you have to work hard on the transfer market, it isn't only about the money. I believe that you can find players at a reasonable price if you work hard enough. After being here for a little while I now know how things work. Money is also important and if we can improve, then we will do so. At the moment, our focus is on this game and that's all...".



Roma are currently fourth in the Italian Serie A standings but 5th placed Inter Milan are only 1 point back of them...