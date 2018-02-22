Roma, Monchi comments on AC Milan rumors and Liverpool tie
28 April at 18:25Roma director of football Monchi talked ahead of the giallorossi’s home game against Chievo on Saturday afternoon. “We must forget about what happened against Liverpool last week. Chievo is all that matters today, we must win to qualify for the Champions League. Di Francesco’s choices are logical", Monchi told Premium Sport.
“”It’s not easy to play against Liverpool but I think Tuesday’s game is a difficult one to analyze. We have to look forward. We are motivated for the return leg against Liverpool. We must start from the last 10 minutes at Anfield Road. We can do a miracle, I believe in it. We would be dead if the result was 5-0, but we scored two goals in the final minutes.”
Monchi did also comment on speculations regarding his future: “I can’t understand this news, it’s not even a fews, it’s fake but sometimes it can happen. I read the article twice because I wasn’t sure it was talking about me. Montella? I am sorry for his sacking and I am sorry for Sevilla. Salah? We’ve already talked a lot about him, I am not going to repeat myself.”
