Roma, Monchi confirms Liverpool and Real Madrid have made no offers for Alisson

Roma Sporting Director Monchi spoke to Premium Sport ahead of the early match against Bologna, particularly on goalkeeper Alisson and midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini who both appear to be hot commodities on the transfer market.



Alisson has reportedly attracted interest from Liverpool, PSG, and Real Madrid, while Pellegrini has caught the eye of Juventus.



"All the players can grow, even Alisson can improve again. I'm tired of talking about his future.”



“They always ask me the same questions, but I understand that today we have no offer and we're not going to do anything. We are happy to have him and we want to take advantage of his work. I do not want to sell.”



Pellegrini? We are not talking about Lorenzo’s clause. He is happy to be here, he grew up in the Roma system and there will be no different future.”



Schick? “We remain convinced that he has great quality and he needs continuity to score to not lose confidence.”

