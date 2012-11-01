Calciomercato has learned that #Roma right back Bruno Peres may be on his way to Valencia after spurning a move to Genoa — Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) January 31, 2018

As Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) pointed out yesterday, AS Roma sporting director Monchi is desperate to ship out Bruno Peres to any team that will take him. However, thus far, he’s been unable to convince the Brazilian to agree to a move to any of those few teams.Originally slated for a move to either Portugal or Turkey, the right back rejected both, saying he wants to remain in Italy. However, just yesterday, he rejected a move to Genoa, which would’ve seen Diego Laxalt move to the Eternal City.Now, according to CalcioMercato.com sources, Monchi is working feverishly to send the outcast to La Liga, with Valencia.