Roma: Monchi, di Fra address Dzeko rumors ahead of Inter clash

In an unusual occurrence, AS Roma sporting director Monchi joined manager Eusebio di Francesco in his pre-match press conference on Saturday afternoon.



Ahead of Sunday’s clash with Inter Milan, the duo addressed numerous rumors surrounding potential sales of club stars Edin Dzeko and Emerson.



Monchi opened the press conference by addressing those rumors. “The media speculation is very different from the reality,” he said. “We are not inviting offers from all corners, or looking to revamp the team. Our objective is always the same – to improve the squad.”



The manager then addressed the status of Dzeko, whose status for Sunday’s match has come under doubt. “Edin Dzeko will start at the San Siro. He’s more than up for the game and I really hope he can be decisive in the match and play well - as he has done frequently.”



He then went on to address various injuries afflicting the team. “Daniele De Rossi will be in the squad, in the hope he’s available tomorrow. Max Gonalons and Diego Perotti are both out injured - Diego we hope will be back for the home game against Sampdoria, Gonalons will be a bit longer."



Di Francesco concluded by commenting on Roma’s poor performances of late. “I prefer actions to words. We’ve not shown enough recently and we need to find our way again. It’s up to us to get the fans going. We're in the hunt for Champions League qualification but we'll see how things look after this week.”

