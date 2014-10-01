Roma, Monchi has his eyes on a Croatian Real Madrid player

As Roma now have a new sporting director: ex-Sevilla manager Monchi. During his Sevilla days, it seems like Monchi always liked Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic as he tried to get him on more than one occasion. The youngster hasn't been playing a lot under Zidane as Monchi yet again has his eyes on him. He won't come cheap but Kovacic might decide to leave los Blancos this coming summer to find a good team that will offer him a lot more playing time. He has only started 21 la Liga or UEFA Champions league for the club this season as he wasn't able to find consistency in his game. Roma look on....



REAL ARE READY TO POUNCE ON BOATENG - Other than Kovacic (who's future is in doubt), center-back Pepe is sure to leave the club come summer time as his contract is expiring (as he is close to Inter). According to German paper Kicker, Real Madrid are willing to offer Bayern Munich 40 million euros for their star defender as they look for a Pepe replacement. Time will tell if that's enough....