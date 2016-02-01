Roma, Monchi has interest in the "new Modric"

Roma would like to add more quality to their midfield in January as Monchi has been looking at many different possibilities. According to FoxSports.it, Ante Coric is a young player that Monchi likes a lot.



THE COSTS - Coric who is described in Croatia as the "new Modric" won't come cheap. It would take at least 15 million euros to get Dinamo Zagreb's attention as the 20 year old is viewed as one of the most promising players within his country. Roma would like to move quickly on him (in January) as they would like to beat out the potential competition. According to Calciomercato.it, it seems like Roma have already submitted a 12 million euros offer for Coric. It it enough? No since Dinamo want at least 15+ million euros for him and there seems to be many big clubs on him.



He was close to Liverpool last season as Tottenham also have interest in him. In Italy, Juve, Napoli and Sampdoria also like him a lot. Roma are the club who have the most interest at the moment as Monchi really would like to get him but first they would have to loan out Under or Gerson to make room for him. If they don't clear out anyone then a move would only potentially happen next summer. 15 million euros seems to be the magic number as everyone loves the "new Modric"...