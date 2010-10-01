Roma, Monchi: 'Here is why we sold Salah...'
14 February at 23:30Roma's sporting director Monchi spoke to Sky Sport (via FootballItalia) about Momo Salah, here is what he had to say on the matter:
" Mohamed Salah? Liverpool paid 50 million euros for him which was double what they had initially offered us. At that moment in time, we needed to sell and it had to be him. He also wanted to go there and he had an agreement in principle with Liverpool. The Neymar and Mbappé moves to PSG changed the financial side of this past transfer window that's for sure. It is important for management to look at the financial side of things even if the priority for the fans is to win titles. I would like all Roma fans to have faith in me...".
Momo Salah has been on fire for Liverpool as he has so far scored 29 goals and added 8 assists in 34 appearances for the reds so far this season. Roma fans miss him very much so...
