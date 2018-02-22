Roma, Monchi: 'I don't have the best relationship with Salah'
23 April at 10:00Roma director of football Monchi talked to Il Messaggero ahead of the giallorossi Champions League clash against Liverpool. “I think I built a good team, it’s neither perfect nor incomplete. I don’t think that a limited roster can reach the Champions League semi-final and battle it out for the third spot in the league. When I talked to Emery he told me that we still don’t understand what we did against Barcelona.”
BALOTELLI – “If you need this kind of player, you can sign him but Dzeko and Balotelli are different players. We have to reflect on Balotelli, taking into account his qualities as a footballer and not only judging the person. I can’t say I will discard him.”
SEMIFINALS – “We are not fighting for the Scudetto but we are in the Champions League semifinals. The result of 2+2 is not always 4 in football. We have accumulated experience this season. There is a new manager and a new ds. I wouldn’t say this was a bad season for us.”
FUTURE – “We can’t still think about next season because there are many things that can still change. We can end up eliminated by Liverpool, or win the Champions League. Before anything we need to understand the manager’s ideas and the transfer budget.”
DZEKO – “He was about to leave in January. I needed to sell a player for a capital gain but no part involved in the deal was happy about it.”
LIVERPOOL – “I’ve never played at Anfield but the last final I won with Sevilla was against Liverpool. It will be a debut for me. Salah? I don’t have the best relationship with him, we didn’t spend lot of time together and he is very shy. I will be happy to greet him anyway. Our priority is qualify for the Champions League. I would swap the Champions League final with the fifth place only if in the end we win the Champions League.”
