Roma: Monchi leaves door open for Nainggolan exit
16 January at 12:20After weeks of rumors and reports about a potential transfer to China for Radja Nainggolan, Roma sporting director Monchi has provided clarity to the situation. Speaking with Corriere dello Sport, the Spaniard confirmed that the club did not receive an offer for the midfielder at all…at least not yet.
“So far, no offer has arrived,” said Monchi. The key aspect of his statement is the opening. He has left the door open for an offer to arrive in the near future. With two weeks remaining in the transfer window, Roma fans will be waiting with bated breath to find out about the future of their midfield workhorse.
Roma’s roster has a number of holes, but both Monchi and president James Pallotta are clear that they must sell players before they can buy others. Following Nainggolan’s infamous New Year’s Eve video, rumors of his future have swirled.
Should they sell Nainggolan, Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech has been rumored to be a replacement.
