Roma, Monchi: ‘Liverpool tie will be a different story to Barcelona’
13 April at 14:40Roma sporting director Monchi spoke to Premium Sport in the aftermath of today’s UEFA Champions League semi-final draw, which saw the Giallorossi paired against Liverpool. Almost inevitably, the transfer guru drew comparisons between now and when the two teams met in the 1984 European Cup final. Here is what he had to say:
“The tie gives us the perfect opportunity to exact revenge on them for the final we lost on penalties back in 1984. We have a very strong team in front of us, one which eliminated Manchester City.
“However, right now we must think only of ourselves and repeat what we did against Barcelona. Our performance must give us confidence, though the Liverpool match will be an entirely different story. We must take positives from what we did well against Barcelona.
“Salah’s return? Liverpool’s whole team is very strong, they have many important players and a great coach. All of their players can cause us problems.”
