Roma, Monchi ‘previews’ Barça clash, reveals how Messi has become a ‘perfect player’
25 March at 14:10Roma director of sport Monchi has released an interview with Mundo Deportivo ahead of the giallorossi Champions League meeting against Barcelona.
The Spaniard has admitted that Barcelona are the favourites to qualify for the next stage of the competition:”We may have 20-30% of chances to qualify but once that we are at this state we have to dream, we must believe that we can qualify. It’s time to work for now, we need the pitch to do the talking.”
“It would be a mistake to believe that Barcelona only have Lionel Messi. The team is plenty of talent, he has amazing qualities but we’ll need to stop their collective style of play, they have some amazing footballers.”
“Messi has improved over the last few months. He also admitted that he now sees football as a collective sport and that he tries to make his team-mates feel more important than he is. That’s the area he has improved the most. Now he plays for the team and if you think of the qualities he already had, you can say Lionel has reached a level of perfection.”
"How to stop Barcelona? I don't know and even if I would I couldn't say it because I think Valverde reads Mundo Deportivo..."
