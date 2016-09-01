Roma, Monchi: 'Quarter-finals? Financially speaking it's interesting...'

AS Roma are set to take on Shakhtar in the UEFA Champions league tonight as Roma's sporting director Monchi spoke to Mediaset Premium ahead of the game. Here is what he had to say on the matter:



" I have been waiting all my life to reach the quarter-finals, it would be great for Roma. We know that it won't be easy as Shakthar are a very good team. We are fully focused on this tie and we hope to get a positive outcome. Financially speaking, it would be very important to progress to the next round. We have an amazing keeper in Alisson and we would like to keep him here with us next season. Ü nder? We was doing well in Turkey and Roma had been on him even before my arrival. He has to remain calm as he is doing very well for us. Di Francesco? He did a very good job with Ünder as he waited for the perfect moment before giving him a real chance to prove his worth...".