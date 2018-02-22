Roma, Monchi: 'Raiola offered us Balotelli in January. Di Francesco? We have faith in him'
03 March at 22:05AS Roma are coming off a bad 0-2 home loss to Rino Gattuso's AC Milan as they are now taking on Napoli in the Italian Serie A. Here is what Monchi had to say as he spoke to Premium Sport (via FootballItalia) minutes before the Napoli-Roma kick-off:
" Di Francesco's future at the club? I speak to him everyday and he knows that the management have a ton of faith in him. He is ready to keep on fighting as we started an important project with him last summer. We have to stay united in this difficult period. Balotelli? Yes it is true that Raiola offered him to us this past January when Dzeko's future was uncertain. Raiola is very smart, he knows what to do for his clients. Di Francesco said the truth, when he was at Sassuolo, he wanted him. Raiola also said the truth since we did have talks concerning Balotelli in January. We are happy with the players we have and we aren't thinking of letting anyone go...".
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
