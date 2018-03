AS Roma are coming off a bad 0-2 home loss to Rino Gattuso's AC Milan as they are now taking on Napoli in the Italian Serie A. Here is what Monchi had to say as he spoke to Premium Sport (via FootballItalia) minutes before the Napoli-Roma kick-off:" Di Francesco's future at the club? I speak to him everyday and he knows that the management have a ton of faith in him. He is ready to keep on fighting as we started an important project with him last summer. We have to stay united in this difficult period. Balotelli?. Raiola is very smart, he knows what to do for his clients. Di Francesco said the truth, when he was at Sassuolo, he wanted him. Raiola also said the truth since we did have talks concerning Balotelli in January. We are happy with the players we have and we aren't thinking of letting anyone go...".Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)