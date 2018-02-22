Monchi reveals which Barcelona player he would like to miss Roma match
02 April at 12:15During an interview with Spanish sports newspaper AS, Roma sporting director Monchi insists the Giallorossi must face Barcelona with the belief that they can defy the odds and eliminate them from the UEFA Champions League. Here is what he had to say:
“There is much greater media scrutiny at Roma than I had expected. It is true that we have not won so many trophies in our history, but we face the same amount of pressure to be successful as the top clubs. The fans always expect a lot from the team.
“The city is hungry for titles. That is why I believe that the nature of this club means that prior knowledge is essential before agreeing to join. Di Francesco won the championship here. He is a straightforward and sincere person.
“Barcelona? I want us to believe that we have a chance of qualifying, even if they are the favourites. I liked what Montella said: “If there is a 1% chance, we will fight.” Besides Messi of course, I would like Busquets to miss Wednesday's game. He is playing as well as he has ever done in his career.
“No one has the vision and experience of Iniesta on the pitch. It would be a big loss if he went to play in China.”
(AS)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
