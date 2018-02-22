Roma, Monchi reveals why Dzeko didn't join Chelsea, praises Liverpool target Alisson
13 March at 16:05AS Roma sporting director Monchi has revealed the reason why Edin Dzeko didn't join Chelsea in the winter transfer window and has also praised club goalkeeper and Liverpool target Alisson.
The 31-year-old Edin Dzeko was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea during this past winter transfer window and reports were even suggestive of the fact that a deal was done. In the end though, the Bosnian ended up staying at the club from the Italian capital as Emerson Palmieri headed off to the Stamford Bridge.
And Roma Sporting director Monchi has revealed why Chelsea's deal for Dzeko broke down. While talking to Cadena Ser, he said: "Chelsea's offer was there, it's true."
"But it is also true that Roma only evaluated the offer and studied it. And knowing how Chelsea valued the player, the deal didn't satisfy us. For us, Edin is an important player who has done so much for us in the past and is still doing it. In Italy, the sporting director listens to the offers, evaluates them and then accepts or rejects them. And in this situation, the offer didn't satisfy all parties."
Monchi also spoke highly of Alisson, who has been making waves recently. He said: "I am lucky to see day after day. He's in fantastic condition, he's getting fantastic results. I don't know if he's the best goalkeeper in the world, but he's definitely a very high-level goalkeeper."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
