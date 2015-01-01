

New Roma sporting director Monchi has wasted no time in planning his summer transfer strategy. Reports in Don Balon today suggest that the Spaniard will return to his homeland to try to bring three Real Madrid stars to the Stadio Olimpico ahead of next season.

The three players in question are midfielder Mateo Kovacic, striker Mariano and defender Danilo. Kovacic has failed to impress at the Santiago Bernabeu since his move from Inter and is set for a summer exit. Monchi is aware that the player reportedly favours a move back to Serie A and will look to move quickly to bring him to the capital.



23-year-old Mariano is understood to feel betrayed by coach Zinedine Zidane. The man from the Dominican Republic claims that he was persuaded to stay at Real with the promise that he would be promoted to the first-team. This has not happened and this summer he will certainly depart the club.



Brazilian defender Danilo is another player who Zidane has not been prepared to give a regular starting berth too. Reports have suggested that he joined the club from Porto because President Florentino Perez requested to have him in the squad. Now Monchi could provide a way out for the 25-year-old full-back.