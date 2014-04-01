Roma, Monchi to keep an eye on Napoli-Feyenoord

When Napoli hosts Feyenoord in the Champions League tonight, it's possible that Maurizio Sarri’s men will be fighting for their European lives after a shock defeat to Shaktahr Donetsk in the first leg. For Feyenoord, they have the opportunity to prove that last year’s Dutch championship was no fluke. However, fans of those clubs won’t be watching this match closely.



AS Roma will have scouts in attendance to assess the play of a pair of Dutchmen. The Giallorossi have been keen on Tonny Vilhena and Jean-Paul Boëtius from Feyenoord. Monchi has long has his eyes on the two, and tonight affords him the occasion to watch them on the grandest stage.



Vilhena, a central midfielder, has been with the senior side since the 2011/12 season as a 17-year-old, and has amassed 20 goals and 15 assists in 148 matches. He made his debut for the National team in 2016, and has played six matches. Feyenoord is the only organization the 22-year-old has ever known.



Boëtius, a winger, has started this campaign off blazing hot. In six Eredivisie matches he has scored thrice and assisted on two others. Like Vilhena, Boëtius came through the Feyenoord youth ranks, but has spent some time on loan. With Salah gone, and Gregoire Defrel unable to lock down an outside position on the club, it’s possible Monchi could see him as the answer.

Matthew Klimberg