A new era at Roma has begun as new Sporting Director Monchi was presented to the media this afternoon.



In his opening statement he declared that; “I do not consider myself the best DS in the world but I consider myself to be very lucky. I’ve devoted a large part of my life to my work and when I left Sevilla I chose to come here because I believe that Roma has the potential for huge growth.”



When asked about the possible departures and arrivals he replied; “I cannot influence this season but qualifying for the Champions League will be very important when it comes to future planning. We must defend second place”.

.

When the discussion moved on to the current boss Luciano Spalletti, Monchi stated that; “He was also one of the reasons I came here and I want to work with him. I will do everything to convince him to stay but now I must not distract him as we still have four games of the season to go”.

.

On De Rossi he explained that; “I have spoken with him and we both have the same desire. We want to reach an agreement with him.”



Finally, when asked about the future of club legend Francesco Totti he remarked that; “There is an agreement with the club. This is his last year and then he will become an executive. I want him at my side because he can teach me about Roma”0