Rome tried, but Sassuolo said no. And the Neroverde supported their decision by renewing the contract of Domenico Berardi. It is official, in fact, the extension of number 25 Calabrian born player with Sassuolo, signing a contract until 2022. The Giallorossi club had considered Berardi after Salah’s exit to Liverpool, but there was nothing concrete. Now a new position has been taken by the ambitious Neroverde, who have decided to continue their relationship with the young Italian talent.

In the last few hours, Monchi had tried, contacting the Emilian club leadership, who had reiterated his unavailability. It's too risky to give the new coach Bucchi a team without its star. And as the year of the World Cup approaches, he have his chance to earn a position in the team with the club that he has matured in.