Roma, Nainggolan backs Di Francesco: ‘people talk bull****’

Roma star Radja Nainggolan has denied that reports claiming that part of the giallorossi dressing room is not on good terms with Eusebio Di Francesco.



“Everybody is available, Di Francesco has his own style and we know not everything is perfect. It takes time and patience to see what he wants”, Nainggolan told Il Romanista.



“Whoever doesn’t believe we are not with Di Francesco talks bullshit. We had an amazing season last year but now it’s different. There are new players and the last season is a closed chapter. People know nothing about what’s going on here, my new role is not a problem.”



“I am not an attacking midfielder, I am a centre midfielder, that’s my natural position. Last year Spalletti was smart and the new role was perfect for me. Now it’s another story and this position is also perfect for me. We are talking about nothing.”

