Roma: Nainggolan explains Chelsea snub
01 March at 22:30AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has opened up about why he chose to turn down Chelsea this past summer.
The 29-year-old Belgian midfield star has been one of Roma's best players since his arrival from Cagliari. He picked up the club's Player of the Season accolade last season and has impressed this season too, scoring twice and assisting four times in 21 appearances for the giallorossi.
In a recent interview with Sport Voetbal Magazine, Nainggolan told why he chose to stay at Roma and refused to move to Chelsea during the summer transfer window of 2017. Nainggolan said: "I could have gone to Chelsea and many other clubs, but starting something when you are 28, 29, in a new culture, another lifestyle, that's not for me."
"I prefer to stay where I feel good."
"If money were my only motivation, I would have changed clubs many times and my salary would have grown, but my first priority is to live well."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17
