Roma, Nainggolan explains why he snubbed Chelsea and Man Utd
09 April at 16:10Roma star Radja Nainggolan had been heavily linked with moves to Chelsea and Manchester United in the past but the Belgium International has always decide to remain at Roma and today he has revealed why he’s never wanted to leave the Olimpico.
Talking to media ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Barcelona, Nainggolan said: “I’ve won nothing in my career but I’ve always played to win. Sometimes I prefer to have a hard life. It would be easy for me to join a winning club but I prefer to play for a club that is not favourite. That’s one of the reasons why I’ve chosen Roma. Said that, we have to win something now because Rome deserve to win important trophies.”
“Barcelona? I think we had some good goal chances at the Nou Camp but we had to score more goals. It always depends on us, we need to be more clinical in front of the goal. We must believe that we can create Barcelona troubles.”
