MATCH POINT TO ROMA - In the final series of important meetings between the Giallorossi leadership and the chairman of Sampdoria Massimo Ferrero, with Roma represented by Monchi Baldissoni, and finally Satin, one of Schick’s agents. Everyone is at the table, with an opportunity to close, but with caution, because this story still seems like it could have another twist... As of yet Schick has not said yes to Roma, but Monchi's confidence is rising with every passing hour.

It will be necessary to speak with his agents and push, to find the right solution. The meeting is of extreme importance. If Roma hopes to finalize a deal, then these are the sentiments that matter. There are positive signals, but in this affair, every Schick hypothesis often leaves room for surprises. Not to mention that Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are two clubs lurking at the window, and whom Schick's entourage still will not exclude. Everything is is position, everything is in balance. Now Roma have match point for Schick...