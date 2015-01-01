Roma owner James Pallotta has criticized Coach Luciano Spalletti and former director of sport Walter Sabatini for some of the team’s ills, especially the recent loss against Napoli.

Talking about Roma’s difficulties, the American mogul said that last summer’s squad building wasn’t quite up to par, a shot across the bow of Walter Sabatini, who resigned from his job a few months ago.

“This is owed to injuries, but also to our mistakes in the summer transfer window,”

He also claims that Mohamed Salah should have been started earlier against Napoli, Roma losing 2-1 to their rivals for second place at the Olimpico on Sunday.

“Before the Napoli game, I didn’t have a good feeling about our starters.

“We threw on Salah 35 minutes from the end, we created many chances with him and hit the post twice.

“He made the game a contest again, maybe he could have been used earlier, or even started.

“I think Luciano [Spalletti] admitted this after the game.

“We could have done better against Napoli”.

“I’m not at all satisfied with our deal, I say this honestly. [The new stadium] could help Roma become a Top 10 earner in European football”.