Roma play-maker Diego Perotti has been speaking to SolaBocaRadio about his future. The 28-year-old Argentine, who has been in sensational form once again this season, has been explaining about life in the capital and his future.

He began by explaining that; “Roma is like Boca, there is a huge desire to win. I would like to change the image I left behind at Boca Juniors, where I did not play very often due to a muscle injury. I have two more years on my contract here then I would like to return to La Bombanera for a second chance to prove myself although this will be difficult”.



Speaking about fellow countryman Leandro Paredes Perotti stated that; “He has a huge future ahead of him and he could be Roma’s number 5 for the next few years”. Finally, on the subject of Daniele De Rossi; “He loves Boca, I show him the videos and he cannot believe the atmosphere”.