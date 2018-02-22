Roma president Pallotta has 'good feeling' for tonight's Liverpool clash
AS Roma president James Pallotta claims he has "good feelings for tonight" ahead of the Serie A outfit's Champions League second leg semi final clash in the Italian capital.
Eusebio Di Francesco saw his side suffer a 5-2 defeat in the first leg of the last four of the Europe's elite club competition at Anfield last midweek. They need to overcome the deficit to make it to the final of the Champions League as the winner of the two-legged tie will face Real Madrid in Kiev.
Roma overcame a 4-1 deficit against FC Barcelona in the quarter final in order to make it to the semi final. After a 3-0 win at home, Pallotta was seen celebrating at a fountain, but claims such scene will be avoided if his side progresses to the final tonight.
"I have good feelings for tonight , we'll see, another bathroom in the fountain? No, tonight the have kept the fountain closesd, perhaps they also close the Colosseum ...” Pallotta said.
