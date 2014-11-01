Roma president slams AC Milan: ‘They don’t have the money to buy players'

Roma president James Pallotta has released an interview with Sirius Xm and his words are going to be hugely discussed in the coming days.



AC Milan have spent over € 200 million to strengthen their squad this summer but the American businessman believes that there is something wrong in how the rossoneri are carrying negotiations on.



“We are the main representatives of the Financial Fair Play as we’ve changed many things compared to the previous ownership. As for AC Milan, I have no idea of what they are doing. Owners don’t even have the money to buy the club as they had to borrow € 300 million just to buy the club. They borrowed the money from some people that I know in London, at a pretty high interest rate”, Pallotta said.



“They are spending, or at least significant down-payments to buy players but they will pay the consequences at some point. They say it's all to qualify for the Champions League, but it won’t be enough. They are the only ones in Serie A who are losing their heads! Maybe they have a big plan that one day we will find out, but the rest of the teams are somewhat rational. If you can explain Milan, because I do not understand. "

