Roma president to pay fine after jumping into fountain
11 April at 20:20Roma president James Pallotta met with the Mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, earlier today in order to discuss the Stadio della Roma, while he was also forced to apologise after jumping into a fountain to celebrate last night’s famous 3-0 win over Barcelona
“We spoke and he apologised,” Raggi said. “He did it in a moment of excitement but he realises the importance of the example he needs to set. And clearly, he’ll pay the fine.
“He has made as generous gesture to the city and wants to pay €230,000 to restore the fountain. I’d say it’s a beautiful gesture, so thanks for that. As for the stadium, we’re proceeding with a new programme to remember that with this project €800 million of foreign investment will come to the city of Rome.
“Clearly that’s a great opportunity to launch Rome’s economy. We’re really moving forward with tight deadlines, and we’ll succeed.”
Il tuffo del Presidente #Pallotta nella fontana di Piazza del Popolo...Ma se fosse stato per lui, #Dzeko ora era al #Chelsea...Grandi i giocatori, eccezionale #DiFrancesco. Non è una vittoria della società... #RomaBarcellona pic.twitter.com/WkiU9gakGY— Novastadio (@Novastadio) April 11, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
