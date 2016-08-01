Roma continue their quest to try to land one of the hottest names of the January transfer window, Franck Kessie. Calciomercato.com understands that club representatives are currently in Bergamo to discuss the possibility of him joining the Giallorossi at the end of the season.



Boss Luciano Spalletti has made no secret of the fact that he wants the 20-year-old Ivorian, who has also been the subject of attention from Premier League leaders Chelsea, and now he’s been joined by Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan who has also expressed his desire to see the youngster in the Italian capital next term, explaining that; “Kessie has always put us in trouble whenever we have faced him, if he continues to improve at this rate, he will become one of the world’s great players”.



A complete unknown at the start of the current campaign, Kessie’s form this season has been the talk of Italian football and although it seems certain he will remain at his current club for the immediate future, a summer departure looks inevitable.