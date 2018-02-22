Roma: PSG and Monaco register interest in Liverpool target
13 March at 15:35According to the latest reports from Tuttosport, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are both interested in luring Roma goalkeeper Alisson to Ligue 1 during this summer’s transfer window.
Since Wojciech Szczęsny’s departure last year, the ex-Internacional ‘keeper has emerged as one of the best in Europe and has saved the Giallorossi coach Eusebio Di Francesco’s blushes on numerous occasions this season.
The 25-year-old, who is almost certain to be Brazil’s first choice goalie at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, has also attracted admiring glances from Premier League giants Liverpool, so there is no shortage of competition for his services.
However, for the moment at least, sporting director Monchi has given no indication that he is willing to sell the Rio Grande do Sul native just yet. When he does leave the Italian capital, it will only be for top dollar with some reports suggesting his employers value him at over €65 million.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
