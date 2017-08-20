Roma push to sign Spurs target as Inter fail to finalize deal
20 August at 10:05Roma, Tottenham and Inter are looking to signing a new striker before the summer transfer window shuts and Patrik Schick is one of those players to have been linked with moves to each one of these three clubs.
The under 21 Czech Republic International came close to joining Juventus earlier this summer, but his move to the Allianz Stadium collapsed due to failed medical.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the giallorossi have jumped to the front of the queue for the signing of one of the most promising strikers in Serie A. Schick netted 13 goals in his first Serie A campaign last season, attracting the interest of several top European clubs.
Inter seemed to be the closest club to sign him but the nerazzurri are unable to close an agreement with Sampdoria given that the blucerchiati want to add Eder in a potential player-swap deal.
Samp could accept to sell Schick on loan with mandatory buy-out clause or on a permanent deal, but Inter can only sign the player on loan with option to buy. If, however, the nerazzurri would add Eder in the deal, Samp could decide to sell Schick to Inter also on a temporary deal.
Luciano Spalletti, however, doesn’t want Eder to leave and has vetoed the striker’s exit, that means Sampdoria are not going to sell Sampdoria to Inter.
Roma are trying to make the most of Inter’s stalling talks and the giallorossi’s ds Monchi met his Sampdoria counterpart Daniele Pradé yesterday to discuss a potential move of the talented striker.
The giallorossi have retired from the race to sign Mahrez and have now jumped to the front of the queue for the signing of the promising front-man.
Go to comments