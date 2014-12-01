According to reports from France Football

, Roma have increased their offer to Leicester for Riyad Mahrez. The French magazine reports that Monchi is prepared to launch a raised bid for the Algerian international, in the sum of 35 million EUR. The Giallorossi had their last approach of 30 million EUR denied by the English club, with hopes that by raising their offer by 5 million EUR will be able to convince Leicester to sell the player.



@davidbaleno, adapted and translated