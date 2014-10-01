According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma and West Ham United have found an agreement for Algerian winger Sofiane Feghouli.



The 27-year-old, who has not been selected for his country for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, looks to have played his last game for The Hammers in lasy night’s humiliating 5-0 home defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup third round. The two clubs are reported to have shaken hands on an initial loan-deal with a view to completing a permanent transfer of €12 million next summer.



Representatives from Italy were in London yesterday and although the primary target of their visit was Chelsea’s Charly Musonda, new Sporting Director Frederic Massara tied up the deal with Hammers officials in the afternoon. With Egyptian Mo Salah away in the Gabon for the next month, coach Luciano Spalletti is desperate for cover and after Everton blocked a move for Gerard Deulofeu and with Chelsea continuing to drive a hard bargain for Musonda, it seems Feghouli will be the man to fill the void in the short-term.





