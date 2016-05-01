AS Roma is looking to regain control of the narratives surround the club in the news and on social media. In response to a report from ANSA saying that a club official stated Emerson is more likely to leave the club than Radja Nainggolan, the club released a statement refuting the claim.“AS Roma specifies that none of the executives with competence in the market negotiations had a confrontation with the Ansa Agency.Moreover, as noted, the company policy is to never comment on market rumors.”