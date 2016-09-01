Roma resume interest in Man Utd star with expiring contract
26 December at 09:30Roma are have resumed their interest in Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, report in England claim.
According to the Daily Star, the giallorossi are interested in signing the Belgium International whose contract at the Old Trafford is set to expire at the end of the season.
Fellaini has refused to extend his stay at the Old Trafford declining a two-year contract extension offered by the Red Devils.
The former Everton star has failed to live up to expectations in Manchester where he did not reached the same level of quality he had had during his days at the Goodison Park.
Fellaini may be leaving United either in January or at the end of the season and according to reports in England the player has attracted the interest of Roma.
Juventus had also been linked with a move for the Belgian but Calciomercato.com has exclusively found out that the Old Lady is not going to make a bid to sign the experienced midfielder.
